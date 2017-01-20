Review: “Split” (PG-13)

Universal(NEW YORK) — M. Night Shyamalan is back! At one time the most promising filmmaker in the world, Mr. Shyamalan seemed to peak with the film that got him noticed, 1999’s The Sixth Sense — one of my favorites and a technical masterpiece, from top to bottom. Then came the admirable Unbreakable, the respectable Signs and, finally, what would be his last compelling and memorable film for 13 years, The Village.

As far as I’m concerned, The Sixth Sense alone gave Shyamalan a free pass to try anything he wanted for the rest of his days. But a decade-plus of sanctimonious narratives (The Happening), well-meaning but overzealous fairytales (The Lady in the Water), uninspired adaptations (The Last Airbender) and stunt-casting sci-fi (After Earth) wore thin on the patience of even this Shyamalan fan and apologist.

Then two years ago, M. Night gave us the horror film The Visit. Shot on a small budget, it included no major stars, simple set pieces and the best special effect of all: a great story.

With Split, Shyamalan is once again keeping it relatively low-budget. Except this time, he’s got James McAvoy and Betty Buckley, as well as three young actresses — perhaps most notably …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment