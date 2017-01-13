Review: “Patriot’s Day” (R)

CBS Films/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — At some point, Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg are going to have a cable channel devoted to recreating actual events. Berg, who’s also an actor, excels at capturing and conveying raw human emotion. Wahlberg excels at earnestness and subtle humor, balancing Berg’s emotionally fueled dramas, leading the two of them to deliver, within the last 12 months, two formidable fictionalized accounts of major tragic events.

Last year, we had Deepwater Horizon, which was good. Here we have Patriot’s Day, about the Boston Marathon bombing. And this film is terrific.

Wahlberg is an officer named Tommy Saunders, a high-ranking cop suffering through a temporary demotion. Part of his “punishment” is wearing a uniform and greeting VIPs at the finish line of the marathon. Berg introduces us to several of the surviving victims before their lives were turned upside down. We also meet the Tsarnaev brothers, the terrorists who planted the two bombs on Patriot’s Day 2013 and who would later shoot and kill an MIT police officer.

Berg turns a shot of lovers’ intertwined legs into a subtle harbinger of doom, focusing on the minutiae of life to establish a beauty and humanity in the mundane. And yet …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment