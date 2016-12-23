Review: “Passengers” (PG-13)

Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — An intense sci-fi romance directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence? Sign me up!

That’s how I felt when I first heard about Passengers. The initial, stunning teaser-trailer presented a potentially gorgeous, thrilling deep-space yarn, and I was hooked. It’s hard not to like Pratt and Lawrence — they’re two of Hollywood’s most endearing stars, and they have great comedic chemistry on the talk-show circuit, the kind you hope translates to the big screen.

It does — but not enough to turn Passengers into the intense sci-fi thriller I was hoping for.

Pratt plays Jim Preston, one of 5,000 passengers on the deep-space cruise vessel Avalon, which is on a 120-year journey to Homestead II, a colony offering the citizens of the overpopulated center of the universe — a little planet we call Earth — an opportunity to start over again.

Like the other passengers, Jim’s been in hibernation for 30 years when the Avalon, on auto-pilot, flies through a meteor field. It damages the ship just enough to effect just one of the hibernation pods: Jim’s. He’s awakened and soon realizes he’s the only passenger who has been — and …read more

