Review: “A Dog’s Purpose” (PG)

Universal(NEW YORK) — Josh Gad is the voice of a dog’s soul that is, literally, born again and again and again, and again. The one constant? He wants to know what his purpose is. Why does he keep coming back for more? That’s similar to the question you’ll be asking yourself throughout the movie: Why do I keep watching this?

For the first 25 minutes, I kept forcing myself to find reasons to endure the snail-paced, boring narrative. I have a deep appreciation for the gifted Gad –you must check out the online video he posted this week, trying to get Daisey Ridley to explain why the next Star Wars film is called The Last Jedi. I also like dogs. But this dog’s inane dialogue, which consists of canine observations informed by a human perspective, makes zero sense within the film’s fantasy world.

For instance, in the dog’s first life, he’s never met a human boy before. But when he does, he instantly knows he’s a human boy, and knows he’s called a “boy.” If that’s the case, how come he doesn’t know his tail is called a tail?

To give us insight into what kind

