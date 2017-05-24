Reunited, and it feels so good: Kelsea Ballerini can’t wait to spend the summer with her buds Lady A

Sony Music Entertainment UKEarly in her career, Kelsea Ballerini hit the road with Lady Antebellum as their opening act. That experience not only exposed the superstar-in-waiting to a new array of fans, it also forged a lasting bond with the trio, particularly with Hillary Scott.

“She had a surprise party for me at her house for my 21st birthday,” the now-23-year-old Kelsea recalls. “And she’s celebrated my first two number ones with me; I was out of town for my third.”

“I mean, she’s always there,” Kelsea goes on. “She’s always there to encourage me and uplift me. She’s a very special human being.”

Kelsea admits she’s pretty excited to kick off the You Look Good World Tour this Friday with Hillary, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.

“I’m friends with all of them… and our bands are friends,” she says. “So it’s gonna be like a reunion for a whole summer, which is gonna be really fun.”

The “Peter Pan” hitmaker adds that she’s obsessed with Lady A’s horn-fueled top-15 hit “You Look Good.”

Brett Young rounds out the bill for the trek that kicks off Friday in Bakersfield, California.

