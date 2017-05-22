Retired Ref Shares Unique Story About Peyton Manning

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Butch Hannah had been a referee for over three decades before finally calling it quits after this season. Hannah worked in both college and the NFL and even officiated the 1998 SEC Championship Game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. And as expected, he has many, many stories during his tenure as an NFL referee.

One of Hannah’s stories includes former Vol and future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and something he did both on and off the field.

Hannah was officiating a game between Denver and Miami during Manning’s second-to-last season in the NFL. Hannah states he had already called back two Denver touchdowns, and the Broncos were having a rough time in the game (they would end up winning 39-36, however). Hannah says that late in the game Manning was trying to run the clock out when Manning mistimed a snap and it led to the Broncos having to run one more play.

“Peyton said something off-color to me, which was not at all like him,” Hannah says. “I told him, ‘Peyton, you’re better than that.’”

But that’s not where the story ends.

Hannah claims a package arrived on his doorstep a few weeks later, and inside it was …read more

