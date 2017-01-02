Retired Marine Who Underwent Double Arm Transplant Wiggles Fingers

John Peck’s Journey(NEW YORK) — A retired U.S. Marine who became a quadruple amputee after being wounded in combat and last year had a double transplant celebrated the new year a little early by wiggling his fingers to show his progress.

A new video posted on Dec. 28 captures the moment when Sgt. John Peck, 31, was able to move his fingers by slightly bending them. Peck said he enjoyed exhibiting more control of his new limbs.

“It was great,” Peck told ABC News Monday. “I started doing happy tears because I realized I’m one step closer to becoming a chef.”

When Peck spoke publicly for the first time about his transplant in October, he said he hoped that he could someday reach his goal of becoming a chef.

Peck lost both of his legs and part of his right arm when he stepped on an explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

The blast also damaged his left arm, which was ultimately amputated, along with giving him third-degree burns on his stomach.

Three years earlier, he was injured in Iraq when his vehicle was hit by an IED, yet he still returned to active duty.

