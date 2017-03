Results from Tennessee’s Pro Day

Photo via Will Boling

The Vols had 16 players from their 2016 roster participating in their annual Pro Day on campus on Friday. Several former players from past Tennessee teams ran through drills as well, as did four Carson Newman football players.

Not all the results from every participant have been finalized or released by the UT athletics department, but here are the results we have thus far from the Vols who ran through drills at Tennessee’s Pro Day today.

Bench Press

Derek Barnett: 20 reps

Kenny Bynum: 20 reps

Danny O’Brien: 25 reps

LaTroy Lewis: 21 reps

Corey Vereen: 26 reps

Dylan Wiesman: 27 reps

Vertical Jump

Derek Barnett: 31 inches

Jason Croom: 34 inches

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 35.5 inches

40 Yard Dash (unofficial)

Derek Barnett: 4.90 seconds

Malik Foreman: 4.37 seconds

Jason Croom: 4.63 seconds

LaTroy Lewis: 4.89 seconds

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 4.65 seconds

Dylan Wiesman: 5.09 seconds

Danny O’Brien: 5.12 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle

Derek Barnett: 4.44 seconds

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 4.44 seconds

Malik Foreman: 4.23 seconds

Alvin Kamara: 4.25 seconds

Cam Sutton: 4.15 seconds

Jason Croom: 4.44

Corey Vereen: 4.44

LaTroy Lewis: 4.34

Dylan Wiesman: 4.85 seconds

60 Yard Shuttle

Jason Croom: 12.00 seconds

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 11.85 seconds

Malik Foreman: 11.63 seconds

LaTroy Lewis: 12.63 seconds

Corey Vereen: 12.2 seconds

Three Cone

Derek Barnett: 7.12 seconds

Cam Sutton: 7.09 seconds

Alvin Kamara: 7.06 seconds

Jason Croom: 7.41 seconds

Malik Foreman: 7.40 seconds

LaTroy Lewis: 7.43 seconds

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 7.39 seconds

Corey Vereen: 7.56 seconds

Dylan Wiesman: …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider