Resources for parents, loved ones wanting to break extreme electronics usage habits

diego_cervo/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Following our year-long ABC News “20/20” report on American families dealing with the devastating effects of excessive use of technology, we wanted to provide our viewers with

resources for more information, support and how to help others.

–American Psychological Association has a column, titled “Children and electronic media: How much is too much?” HERE.

–The American Academy of Pediatrics offers an online tool to help parents think about media, create goals and rules that are in line with their family’s values HERE.

–The Electronic Software Association (ESA) established the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which provides resources and guidelines that provide information and insight about games for

kids. They provide tips for parents HERE a discussion guide HERE.

–Families Managing Media is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and empower parents to confidently manage the ever-changing world of childhood screens.

–Cam Adair says he is a former video game addict who now dedicates his life to helping others who think they play too much. He lectures about eliminating game usage and helps mentor people trying

to quit.



Resources and experts mentioned in our program:

-Outback Therapeutic Expeditions – Unplugged Program: More information can …read more

