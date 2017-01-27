“Resident Evil” Girl Power Changes Lives, Says Star Milla Jovovich

2017 – Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — On Friday, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter hits theaters; it’s the sixth and reportedly final film in a series that has grossed nearly a billion bucks since its original hit theaters in 2002.

Its central star, Milla Jovovich tells ABC Radio she’s still surprised that that “little indie movie” became a blockbuster franchise — one in which gun-packing girl power is paramount.

That’s why her female fans of the series mean so much to her, she explains. “The ones that really hit me, they’re from countries that say women shouldn’t be doing certain things, certain professions. And they come up, going, you know, ‘I watched Resident Evil, and it changed my life. And it made me get out of where I was, and really follow my dreams.'”

Looking back at when she read the first script, Jovovich recalled — long before The Walking Dead, Zombieland, World War Z and a slew of other undead projects — nobody was using the undead as baddies, which was central to the Resident Evil game in 1996, and then its movie adaptations.

"By the way, we haven't seen zombies in like almost 20 years," Milla remembered thinking

