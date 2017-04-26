Researchers find caterpillars that can chew and breakdown plastic

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Since plastic was invented, figuring out how to get rid of the stuff quickly without further harming the environment has been a puzzle. This week, researchers found one unlikely but possible solution: caterpillars.

Specifically, a type of caterpillar called a Galleria mellonella or “wax worm” which as been found to be able to breakdown common plastic material, according to a study published Tuesday in the Current Biology journal. The “wax worms” turn into greater wax moth or honeycomb moth, which often eat honeycombs by breaking down the wax structure.

“We have found that the larva of a common insect, Galleria mellonella, is able to biodegrade one of the toughest, most resilient, and most used plastics: polyethylene,” co-author Federica Bertocchini of the Institute of Biomedicine and Biotechnology of Cantabria in Spain said in a statement Monday.

Plastics, created from fossil fuel oils, remain a staple of modern life. While some recycling initiatives have helped keep the material from ending up in nature, every year an estimated 8 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans alone, according to the United Nations Regional Information Center of Western Europe.

The researchers used a plastic bag made from polyethylene (PE) — a common plastic …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health