Reporter’s notebook: My 24 hours locked inside a metabolic chamber

ABC News/Mara SchiavocampoREPORTER’S NOTEBOOK by ABC News’ Mara Schiavocampo

ABC News’ Mara Schiavocampo shared her experiences after spending 24 hours inside a metabolic chamber at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City. Schiavocampo’s journey, which aired on Good Morning America Tuesday, was the first time that TV cameras were allowed to peek into a metabolic chamber, which is used to monitor your total energy expenditure and better understand how your body uses energy in everyday tasks such as resting, eating and exercising.

It was an offer I couldn’t refuse: The opportunity to spend 24 hours locked inside a metabolic chamber. Yes, I was actually excited about this.

First, some quick background. Five years ago I lost 90 pounds after having my daughter, a journey I wrote about in my weight-loss memoir Thinspired. Then I got pregnant with my son and had to lose baby weight all over again. I’m proud to say I did it, losing a combined total of 130 pounds! Health and wellness is kinda my thing.

So when Good Morning America approached me about doing this story, it was a no-brainer. The chamber, at New York’s Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, measures oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide production to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health