Report: “Walking Dead” Stuntman Dead After Fall

AMC(ATLANTA) — John Bernecker, an accomplished stuntman with dozens of credits to his name on the big and small screen, has died after suffering serious injuries in a fall on The Walking Dead‘s Atlanta set Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The accident halted production of the hit AMC show.

A source tells Deadline that Bernecker, 33, was rehearsing a fight scene with an actor that was supposed to have ended with a routine fall. However, Bernecker reportedly lost his footing and fell 30 feet, landing on a concrete floor.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC wrote in a statement obtained by Variety at the time. “We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The stuntman's girlfriend, Jennifer Cocker, addressed the accident in a Facebook post on Wednesday, writing, "John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us…"

