Report: Vols To Hire Hoke

Tennessee is reportedly set to hire a former college football head coach to its staff.

Brady Hoke, formerly the head coach at Ball State, San Diego State and Michigan, will reportedly be added to Tennessee’s staff as the defensive line coach, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

SOURCE: Former #Michigan head coach Brady Hoke is expected to become the new D-line coach at #Tennessee. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2017

