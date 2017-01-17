Report: Vols “Likely” To Promote Scott to OC

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s been two weeks since offensive coordinator Mike DeBord left for the same position at Indiana, and Tennessee still doesn’t have an official plan in place.

FootballScoop.com, a website that specializes in coaching industry movement, has an explanation for what is “likely” to happen and why it’s taking this amount of time.

“Butch Jones is likely to promote Larry Scott from tight ends to offensive coordinator per multiple sources,” the site says. “However the announcement could be held until Butch secures the quarterbacks coach he is planning to hire. We understand additional moves within the staff are still being considered.”

That’s further confirmation of what’s been rumored and reported around the market as well. Jones has reportedly brought in multiple potential quarterbacks coaches over the past couple weeks, but hasn’t been bringing in big-name offensive coordinator candidates. That points to an internal promotion –likely Scott or possibly passing game coordinator Zach Azzanni – to OC and then a separate QBs coach coming in.

Scott, who is entering his second second as a Tennessee assistant, came to the Vols after a 4-2 stint as the interim head coach at Miami in 2015. He’s coached tight ends, running backs and the offensive …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider