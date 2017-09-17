Report: Vols Could Lose Another Defensive Starter to Injury

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee dealt with a multitude of injuries last season, especially on defense. And that trend is beginning to carry over to the 2017 season as well.

According to a report from 247Sports, the Vols could be without another defensive starter for an extended period of time because of an injury sustained during Tennessee’s 26-20 loss to Florida on Saturday. Starting linebacker Cortez McDowell left the game in the third quarter and never returned. And now he reportedly may be facing surgery.

The report indicates that McDowell suffered a potentially significant wrist injury while chasing down Florida running back Lamical Perine in the third quarter. Perine was eventually stripped by safety Nigel Warrior, but McDowell was hurt on the play and never returned to the game. He would finish the contest with three tackles.

Tennessee is already down one starter and a few valuable backups on defense this season. Starting linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. is out for the entire season with a knee injury, and safety Todd Kelly Jr. missed the game against Florida with an injury as well. The severity of Kelly's injury is unknown at this time, but he is reportedly having it examined by a

