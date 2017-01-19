Report: Vols Close To QB Coach Hire

Photo Credit: North Texas

Butch Jones reportedly is close to making a hire at quarterbacks coach, and it’s a name that checks off at least a couple of the things that Jones said he was looking to add to his offensive staff this offseason.

Veteran coach Mike Canales, who is currently the running backs coach and assistant head coach at Utah State, will be Jones’ choice to join Tennessee, according to a report from 247Sports. The report says that the move is “imminent,” though Tennessee hasn’t confirmed it as of early Thursday morning.

Canales matches what Jones said he was looking for in terms of “fit” and a “developer of quarterbacks.”

Jones and Canales have a long-standing friendship. The two faced off in 2015 when Tennessee faced North Texas, which was then led by Canales as an interim head coach, and Jones, after winning the game 24-0, openly stumped for Canales to be named the permanent head coach at North Texas. Fit and continuity have been two big things Jones has looked for when making hires offensively in recent years.

Jones was adamant that he wanted to enhance, not overhaul, the offense after OC Mike DeBord left for the same position at Indiana earlier …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider