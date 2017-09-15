Report: Todd Kelly Jr. Will Miss Florida Game

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

According to a report from Tennessee’s Rivals.com affiliate site, the Vols will be without one of their senior defensive backs when they play Florida on Saturday.

Senior safety Todd Kelly Jr. will reportedly not be available for Tennessee’s match-up with the Gators. According to the report, Kelly is out with a knee injury and didn’t make the trip with the team to Gainesville.

The report alleges that Kelly has had a lingering knee issue this season and will have it examined in Knoxville.

Kelly saw his starting spot taken by Micah Abernathy this offseason, and the senior has played sparingly in 2017. In two games this year, Kelly has totaled five tackles and half a tackle for loss. He came into this season having started 16 games in his previous three seasons and totaling 150 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, eight interceptions, and 14 passes defended.

Sophomore Nigel Warrior and junior Micah Abernathy are the expected starters at safety for the Vols this weekend when they take on Florida. Those two have started at safety in Tennessee’s first two games this year.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider