Report: Tennessee Receiver Booked On Drug Possession Citation

Tennessee sophomore receiver Jauan Jennings was booked in jail on Wednesday morning on a drug possession citation, court records show (via WATE).

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 15 on James Agee Street.

Jennings, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was a breakout player for the Vols in 2016, catching a 40 passes for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s a primarily a receiver, but also took snaps at quarterback and defensive back on a few occasions for Tennessee.

He was involved in two of the most iconic plays of the season: A last-second, game-winning Hail Mary grab against Georgia and a 67-yard touchdown reception against Florida where he ran past Florida defensive back Jalen Tabor.

Tennessee, which is holding a National Signing Day celebration on Wednesday evening, hasn’t released any formal statement on the matter, though a team spokesman told WATE that the school is aware of the situation.

