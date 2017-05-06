Report: Tennessee Receiver Arrested For Alleged Domestic Assault

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

A Tennessee senior wide receiver was arrested on charges of domestic assault Saturday morning, according to reports from WATE-TV and others around Knoxville.

Josh Smith allegedly got into a physical altercation with his male roommate and was named the “primary aggressor,” leading police to take him into custody.

There will be different layers to this story, and both sides will have their own version of exactly what happened, but Smith’s lawyer spoke to Jimmy Hyams of WNML-FM in Knoxville and said he didn’t believe Smith was guilt of any legal wrongdoing.

Keith Stewart, Smith family attorney, said he does not believe Josh Smith is guilty of a crime and that Josh has cooperated with officials — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) May 6, 2017

Smith, a Knoxville native who attended Christian Academy of Knoxville, appeared in 11 games, starting six, in 2016, but had a fairly limited impact with just 13 total catches on the season for 97 yards and one touchdown. His best season came in 2015 when he recoded 23 catches for 307 yards and a pair of scores.

He missed the majority of spring practice with a groin injury this year, but is expected to be …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider