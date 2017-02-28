Photo Credit: KSU Athletics
Tennessee reportedly has hired a “Tennessee guy” as its new vice chancellor and director of athletics, but it’s not the name that many were expecting.
John Currie, a former associate AD at Tennessee and currently the AD at Kansas State will be Tennessee’s pick, Jimmy Hyams of WNML-FM in Knoxville reported on Wednesday morning, ending an arduous search for a replacement for outgoing Tennessee AD Dave Hart.
BREAKING NEWS: Source: John Currie of Kansas State has been hired as Tennessee’s new athletic director.
— Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) February 28, 2017
More to come…
The post Report: Tennessee Makes New AD Hire appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.
Source:: Rocky Top Insider