Report: Tennessee Hires New Associate AD

The addition of Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics John Currie was only part of the overhaul of the athletic administration for Tennessee.

The Vols have also lost several assistant or associate ADs in the course of the past year as Tennessee has begun the process of transitioning away from Dave Hart’s administration. Hart, Chris Fuller, Jon Gilbert and Mike Vollmar are among the high-ranking member of UT’s athletic department who has departed in the past year.

Now Currie’s new staff is beginning to take shape.

Reid Sigmon is leaving his position as @CFBPlayoff‘s CFO to become an associate AD at Tennessee, sources told @ESPN — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 25, 2017

Sigmon, who is currently on the staff of the College Football Playoffs, worked as a Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer at Kansas State under Currie from 2009 to 2013

"One cannot overestimate the impact of Reid on the growth and development of our athletics program from fiscal and organizational turmoil and a forecasted $2 million operating deficit four years ago to one now recognized nationally as a model of fiscal stability with a $59 million budget this year along with $100 million

