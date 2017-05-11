Report: Steve Harvey memo warns staff to stay away from him

ABC/Adam Taylor(NEW YORK) — Perspective staff members of Steve Harvey’s upcoming Los Angeles-based daytime talk show may want to think twice before exchanging pleasantries with the TV personality.

A lengthy email purportedly sent to the staff of his current show Steve Harvey, which tapes in Chicago, was published on Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog on Tuesday, and it reveals the 60-year-old comedian has neither the time nor the patience for socializing.

The memo reads in part:

“There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.

You must schedule an appointment.

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

