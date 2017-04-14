Report: Sam Hunt rumored to be tying the knot this weekend

ABC/Mark LevineBy the end of the weekend, Sam Hunt is likely to be a married man, according to TMZ.

The “Body Like a Backroad” hitmaker is rumored to be tying the knot with his longtime love, Hannah Lee Fowler, Saturday in a small ceremony in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.

Hannah was both the inspiration for Sam’s breakthrough Montevallo album, and the woman he serenaded with his hit single at the ACM Awards earlier this month.

TMZ reports that Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina, who was responsible for Sam’s ACM outfit, will also do the clothes for the entire wedding party, including the bride, groom and all their attendants.

Sam and Hannah got engaged in January, and while their nuptials will be recorded, TMZ says the two are unlikely to sell their wedding photos to the magazines.

