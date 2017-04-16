Report: Sam Hunt and fiancee Hannah Lee Fowler marry Saturday in Georgia

ABC/Mark LevineIt appears that “Body Like a Back Road” hitmaker Sam Hunt officially is off the market.

Sam and his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler tied the knot Saturday at a Methodist church in Hunt’s hometown of Cedartown, Georgia, according to TMZ. The reception was held at the venue known as In the Woods in nearby Rockmart, Georgia.

We learned of Sam’s engagement to the woman who inspired his breakthrough Montevallo album in January. Just weeks ago, he serenaded Hannah during his performance at the ACM Awards.

The wedding was relatively small, with only about 150 people in attendance — and no celebrities — according to TMZ.

