Report: Phaedra Parks fired from “Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Bravo/Charles Sykes(ATLANTA) — This could be the end for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks.

According to TMZ, Parks has been fired from the Bravo series for spreading rumors claiming that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd wanted to drug Porsha Williams so that they could coerce her into sexual situations.

On Sunday, the last part of the explosive RHOA reunion aired, and it showed Parks apologizing to Porsha, Burruss and her husband.

According to TMZ’s report, producers are saying that after Parks admitted to spreading the rumors, they “simply couldn’t continue working with her.”

Parks has yet to publicly respond to the claims. ABC Radio has reached out for comment.

