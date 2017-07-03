Report: Penn State is Suing Vols’ Defensive Coordinator Bob Shoop

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

According to a report from PennLive.com, Penn State is reportedly suing former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop for nearly $900,000 for breaching his contract when he left the Nittany Lions for Tennessee.

According to Penn State, a clause in Shoop’s contract with the university stated if Shoop resigned before his contract expired in February of 2018 he had to pay Penn State liquidated damages of 50 percent “of his base pay” for the remainder of his contract. The contract stated that Shoop wouldn’t have to pay Penn State back if he became the head coach at another university within one year of the date of his resignation. All of this information is according to provided court documents.

Shoop left Penn State to take the open defensive coordinator position at Tennessee in January of 2016. It’s been nearly 18 months since, and Shoop is still the Vols’ defensive coordinator and has not accepted a head coaching job at another university like his contract with Penn State stipulated. And now Penn State says he owes them almost $900,000.

