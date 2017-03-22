Report: Michael Shannon leads the pack to play Cable in “Deadpool 2”

Getty Images/John Lamparski(LOS ANGELES) — According to the Hollywood Reporter, Man of Steel baddie Michael Shannon, who got an Oscar nomination for his work in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, is the frontrunner to star opposite Ryan Reynolds as the character Cable in 2018’s Deadpool 2.

While Reynolds himself teased during a post-credit scene that the fan-favorite character would appear in the sequel, he didn’t get into specifics.

“Amazing character,” Reynolds-as-Deadpool says. “Bionic arm, time-travel.”

He added, “We have no idea who we’re gonna cast yet. We just need a big guy with a flattop. Mel Gibson, Dolph Lundgren. Kiera Knightley. She’s got range. Who knows?

In the comics, Cable was from the future, and was the adult son of the X-Men’s Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of the X-Men’s Jean Grey. He has a cybernetic arm and eye, and is also telepathic and telekinetic.

