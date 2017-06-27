Report: Marquez North Earns Workout with Cowboys

Former Vol wide receiver Marquez North hasn’t been in the headlines much since he surprised fans by forgoing his senior season in 2016 and entering the NFL Draft early. But now North’s name has resurfaced, and he may have a new home soon.

According to a report from National Football Post writer Aaron Wilson, the Dallas Cowboys worked out the former Vol on Monday.

Dallas Cowboys worked out wide receiver Marquez North today, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 26, 2017

Although he was never his head coach, it’s worth noting that former Tennessee head football coach, Derek Dooley, is the wide receivers coach for Dallas. Dooley didn’t recruit North, but the two do share a Tennessee connection.

North left Tennessee early after an injury-riddled junior campaign in 2015 saw him appear in just seven games. North went undrafted despite impressing scouts at the NFL Combine but was eventually signed by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, however. The Rams cut him on June 20th along with three other players. Another former Vol, Brian Randolph, was released by the Rams a day later.

