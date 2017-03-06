Report: Marlon Wayans in the running to be new “America’s Got Talent” host

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Marlon Wayans is reportedly one of the top three contenders for Nick Cannon’s former hosting job on America’s Got Talent.

According to TMZ, AGT creator Simon Cowell has narrowed down his search to three comedians which, in addition to Cannon, include comedian-actor Tone Bell, and Disney star Brandon Mychal Smith.

Cannon, who announced on Facebook last month that he was leaving the reality competition show after the network threatened to fire him, offered his thoughts on the reported potential picks.

“Why they going with the black guy?” he asked jokingly. “I think Mario Lopez should do it! Let Mario do that s***!”

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment