Report: Lee Daniels in Talks to Direct “Terms of Endearment” Remake Starring Oprah Winfrey

OWN(LOS ANGELES) — Lee Daniels and Oprah Winfrey are reportedly teaming up once again for another big screen project.

A source tells The Wrap that Paramount Pictures has secured the rights for Daniels to develop the remake of Terms of Endearment, the 1983 Oscar winner that starred Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson. Oprah, who starred in Daniels’ movie The Butler, is supposedly gunning for the role of Aurora Greenway, a suffocating mother originally played by MacLaine.

The original film, which earned 11 Academy Award nominations and won five, including Best Actress for MacLaine’s role, follows the thirty-year relationship between Aurora and her daughter Emma.

The Terms of Endearment remake would be the first film project that Daniels and Winfrey have worked together on since 2013’s The Butler.

