Report: Kendall Jenner’s home burglarized?

E!/Timothy White(LOS ANGELES) — Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home was robbed Wednesday afternoon, according to TMZ, and the model and TV personality was reportedly cleaned out of $200,000 worth of stuff.

The gossip site says the crooks struck while Jenner was out of the house between noon and 8 p.m. TMZ reports she didn’t notice anything was gone until she went to bed and saw she was missing jewelry from her bedroom. She then called the cops.

The crime is said to be the latest in a string of robberies of high-profile homes in the area.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment