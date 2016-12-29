Report: Kamara Doesn’t File For Official Draft Feedback

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Redshirt junior Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara very well may end up declaring early for the NFL Draft at some point after Friday’s Music City Bowl matchup against Nebraska.

But he’ll reportedly be skipping one part of the draft process that is generally done by those thinking about going pro:

Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara not among Vols to file for official draft feedback. Kind of surprising. — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) December 29, 2016

Draft-eligible underclassmen have the opportunity to file for official draft feedback from league officials. It’s a way for the players to get a credible projection on what area of the draft they might be selected in should they leave early. It helps many players make their final decision.

The news about Kamara could be interpreted a couple different ways. Perhaps he’s 100% made up his mind and he’s planning on going regardless what that feedback may have said. Or there’s a slight chance – and this is what Vol fans are hoping for – that he’s decided to stick around for one more season.

Kamara, defensive end Derek Barnett and receiver Josh Malone are the three underclassmen who are expected to choose between staying at UT …read more

