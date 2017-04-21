Report: Kamara Among Top RB Wonderlic Test Scorers

Photo via Will Boling

Tennessee fans know Alvin Kamara is quick, athletic, explosive and just overall dynamic with the ball in his hands.

And it’s not surprising to find out that the fan-favorite is pretty bright as well.

According to a report on social media, the former Tennessee running back had the best Wonderlic test score of all the top prospects at his position, scoring a 24 on on the 50-question test that is designed to test the overall intelligence and problem-solving ability of prospective employees.

Wonderlic RB scores of note:

Alvin Kamara 24

Christian McCaffrey 21

Joe Mixon 12

Leonard Fournette 11

Dalvin Cook 11 — Bootleg Fantasy FB (@BootlegFantasy) April 20, 2017

While that’s an impressive note for Kamara, who also tested very well physically at several of the events at the NFL Scouting Combine, there really is no guaranteed correlation between the Wonderlic test and success in the NFL.

There have been some extremely successful NFL players that scored low on the test and some huge busts that scored extremely high. But the average score for a running back is about a 16, according to reports, so we can at least say that Kamara is well above average in this area.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider