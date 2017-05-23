Report: Just one alcoholic drink a day increases breast cancer risk

Purestock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Drinking as few as one alcoholic beverage a day can increase your breast cancer risk, according to a new report released Tuesday by the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund.

The good news is that the report also revealed a way to decrease the risk of breast cancer: vigorous exercise.

The study examined data on 12 million women and 260,000 cases of breast cancer from 119 studies to understand how certain lifestyle factors can affect breast cancer risk.

“With this comprehensive and up-to-date report the evidence is clear: Having a physically active lifestyle, maintaining a healthy weight throughout life and limiting alcohol — these are all steps women can take to lower their risk,” Anne McTiernan, MD, PhD, a lead author of the report, said in a statement.

Drinking one small glass of wine or beer a day can increase your pre-menopausal breast cancer risk by 5 percent and your post-menopausal breast cancer risk by 9 percent, according to the report. The report characterized a small glass of an alcoholic beverage as containing around 10 grams of alcohol, but noted that a standard drink contains 14 grams of alcohol.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health