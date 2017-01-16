Report: Fulmer is “Prime Candidate” for Vols’ AD

A report from ESPN’s Chris Low is linking former Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer as a candidate for the University of Tennessee’s vacant athletic director position. And Low’s report claims Fulmer is a “prime candidate” for the job.

.@ClowESPN reports Phillip Fulmer has emerged as a prime candidate to be the Vols next Athletic Director. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 16, 2017

Low appeared on the Finebaum Show to add more context to his report, stating Fulmer is a “100 percent viable candidate” and added Fulmer “has people there that think he can bring the Tennessee family back together.”

“He’s 100% a viable candidate…he has people there that think he can bring the Tennessee family back together” – @ClowESPN pic.twitter.com/koLTn5Lmu6 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 16, 2017

Fulmer’s name has been tied to Tennessee’s AD position before back when Mike Hamilton resigned from the position in 2011. Ultimately, Tennessee decided to hire Dave Hart as AD, and now the university is looking for his replacement after he announced his retirement over the summer.

Now things have come full circle with Fulmer’s name once again emerging as a candidate for the AD position.

It was announced in …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider