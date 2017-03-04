Report: Derek Barnett Won’t Participate in Combine Drills

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Derek Barnett won’t be participating in drills at the NFL Combine on Saturday due to illness.

Barnett, Tennessee’s all-time sack leader, could’ve boosted his draft stock with a solid performance at the combine today. Especially considering other pass rushers like Myles Garrett, Carl Lawson, and Jonathan Allen will likely be able to run through the drills.

Barnett measured in at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds on Friday and appeared ready to try and make a move on Saturday with his showing in the combine drills. Now Barnett will have to rely on doing some more offseason work on his own to impress scouts.

