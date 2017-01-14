Report: Colts Pursuing Manning For Front Office

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Peyton Manning has been out of football for nearly a full calendar year now, and speculation continues about what he’ll do next in his career after taking a year away from any formal football duties.

One of his former teams – the Indianapolis Colts – is reportedly making a push for Manning to join the organization in a front-office role, likely something similar to what Johny Elway does for the Denver Broncos.

Colts owner Jim Irsay in fact made strong push for Peyton Manning as head of football w Gruden as coach. Still hopeful to get Peyton — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

While Irsay would love to bring Peyton back its Manning’s call and tho he’s listened I think it would be uphill battle to get him to do it — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

The Colts have underachieved the past couple years under head coach Chuck Pagano and GM Ryan Grigson, leaving the future of the team’s leadership in doubt. Owner Jim Irsay, according to reports, has been talking to both Gruden and Manning, while having his current coach and GM under contract.

Getting those two would certainly qualify as a …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider