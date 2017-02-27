Report: Charge Against Jennings Dropped

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee rising junior receiver Jauan Jennings is no longer facing a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The charge, which was filed on Jan. 15, was dismissed “on payment of court cost” on Monday, the report says.

Jennings was pulled over near UT’s campus in January after being spotted going the wrong way down a one-way street. Officers found that he was driving without proper identification of insurance and officers smelled marijuana coming from the car. the marijuana possession charge was given to him after a search of his vehicle reveled the drug inside his vehicle.

Tennessee has handled the situation internally and hasn’t announced any formal discipline beyond internal matters. With Monday’s update, that will likely remain the case.

Jennings, a Murfreesboro, Tenn., resident, was Tennessee’s second-leading receiver as a sophomore in 2016 with 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the recipient of two of the biggest throws of the year for Tennessee – the game-winning Hail Mary against Georgia and a 67-yard touchdown reception against Florida.

With Josh Malone leaving early for the NFL Draft, Jennings is expected to be the top receiver for the Vols in …read more

