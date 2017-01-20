Report: “black-ish” to Spin Off Yara Shahidi’s Zoey to College

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Yara Shahidi, the beautiful actress who plays Zoey, the eldest daughter of Anthony Anderson’s and Tracey Ellis-Ross’ characters on black-ish, could be getting her own spin-off.

According to Deadline, the ABC sitcom’s creator, Kenya Barris, and its showrunner, Larry Wilmore, are working on a comedy that would focus on Zoey’s life as she heads off to college.

The publication reports the concept will be introduced as a “backdoor pilot episode” — meaning it would be a regular episode of the show — to air in the spring.

If the show become a reality, it would be the first series to be spun off from the acclaimed ABC comedy, which has earned a Golden Globe for Ellis-Ross, and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment