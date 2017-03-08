Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner call off divorce

Getty Images/Bauer-Griffin (LOS ANGELES) — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have decided their divorce isn’t working out.

Sources tell People that the couple has decided to try to resolve their differences, which led to their initial split. “Jen has called off the divorce,” says the source. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

Noting that the two actors “love each other” and “really, really love their kids,” the source added, “There is always a chance of reconciliation.”

In fact, Affleck and Garner reunited the day after the Oscars to host a fifth birthday party for their son Samuel. “Everyone seemed happy,” notes a source.

While the two stars announced their split nearly two years ago, People reports that they continue to live together much of the time and co-parent their three children.

Dishes the source, “They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment