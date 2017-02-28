Report: Beard To Be Hired As Tennessee WRs Coach

Photo Credit: University of Miami
Tennessee is set to name a new wide receivers coach following the departure of Zach Azzanni to the Chicago Bears last week.
Florida International receivers coach Kevin Beard, who played at Miami and made a previous coaching stop as the wide receivers coach for the Hurricanes as well, appears to be the choice, according to multiple reports.
SOURCE: WR coach Kevin Beard is leaving #FIU staff & is expected to become #Tennessee‘s new WR coach. 1st reported by Peter Ariz.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2017
