Report: Beard To Be Hired As Tennessee WRs Coach

Tennessee is set to name a new wide receivers coach following the departure of Zach Azzanni to the Chicago Bears last week.

Florida International receivers coach Kevin Beard, who played at Miami and made a previous coaching stop as the wide receivers coach for the Hurricanes as well, appears to be the choice, according to multiple reports.

SOURCE: WR coach Kevin Beard is leaving #FIU staff & is expected to become #Tennessee‘s new WR coach. 1st reported by Peter Ariz. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2017

