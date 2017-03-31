Report: “Avengers” director in talks for Batgirl movie

Getty Images/Albert L. Ortega(LOS ANGELES) — First Wonder Woman, now, is Batgirl ready for her close-up?

Variety reports that Joss Whedon is in talks to write, direct and produce a stand-alone Batgirl movie.

Whedon, who created the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series, directed the first two Avengers movies for Marvel.This would be his first movie for comics rival DC.

After years during which some complained about the dearth of female-led superhero movies, there appears now to be a slew on the horizon.

Warner Brothers and DC will deliver the Wonder Woman stand-alone on June 2. The companies are also working on a Suicide Squad spinoff, Gotham City Sirens, focusing on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Marvel has a Captain Marvel movie in the works staring Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role. And last week came word that Sony is developing a movie around two female characters from the Spider-Man comics — Silver Sable and Black Cat.

