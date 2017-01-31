Report: Antoine Fuqua Leaves “Scarface” Reboot for “The Equalizer” Sequel

Epsilon/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Antoine Fuqua is stepping down from the director’s chair for the forthcoming reboot of the classic gangster movie Scarface.

A source tells Variety that Sony and Denzel Washington are requesting a prompt sequel to The Equalizer and need Fuqua to focus on prepping the film so it can be in production by the spring. However, Fuqua reportedly still wants to work on Scarface and is trying to figure out a way to make it happen, even as Universal meets with other directors.

Fuqua will reportedly have to move on from Scarface since he has already dedicated much of his time to developing The Equalizer script.

As previously reported, the reboot of Scarface will be set in Los Angeles and will focus on a Mexican immigrant. Sources say Rogue One star Diego Luna will appear in the film. This will be the third version of the movie: the original Scarface came out in 1932 and it was remade in 1983 with Al Pacino; the latter, about a Cuban immigrant-turned kingpin, remains a classic and a touchstone in the worlds of pop culture, hip hop, and movie making.