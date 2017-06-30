Reeves-Maybin Standing Out to His Lions Teammates

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Jalen Reeves-Maybin has joined the list of Vols who are impressing scouts and teammates in mini camp.

In Detroit, Reeves-Maybin is playing alongside Florida standouts Jarrad Davis and Jalen Tabor. With veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead sidelined with an injury, Reeves-Maybin has been given the chance to take more reps at OTAs.

Reports say he’s made the most of the opportunity.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that veterans and coaches have been impressed by JRM’s intelligence on the field so far. Whitehead, the player Reeves-Maybin is stepping in for in practice, is one of those impressed by the Detroit rookie.

“Smart guys,” Whitehead said of Davis and Reeves-Maybin. “They’re athletic and they’re eager to learn. They ask questions. I give them feedback and I tell them as much as I possibly can. They’re definitely good players from what I see so far, and they’re smart.”

Paul Warrilow, who took most of the first team reps in Whitehead’s absence, also had rave reviews of the two SEC linebackers.