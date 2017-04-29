Reeves-Maybin Comes Off The Board in the 4th

As the fourth round got underway on Saturday, it was quarterback Joshua Dobbs and receiver Josh Malone that most Tennessee fans had their eyes peeled for.

It was linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, however, who went off the board first among Tennessee players, going to the Detroit Lions in the fourth round, No. 124 overall.

Reeves-Maybin was viewed as a potential high pick heading into his senior season in 2016, but a shoulder injury ultimately derailed his senior season. He fought through it for a few weeks before ultimately deciding to shut it down for the year in mid-October, opting to have season-ending surgery.

