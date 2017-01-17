Reese Witherspoon Says “It’s a Good Time” to Do Third Legally Blonde Movie

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — The world could use a little Elle Woods right about now. At least, that’s what Reese Witherspoon said about bringing back one of her most beloved characters for a third Legally Blonde movie.

“I do think it’s a good time to do it,” she told E! News at the Elle Women in Television dinner. “I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”

Witherspoon said her team has mulled it over, but adds, “I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it.”

Asked about what she’s thinks is ahead for women under a Trump administration, Witherspoon focused on the positive.

“It’s a great privilege to be a woman in America,” she said. “We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don’t have all over the world. I try to celebrate that. I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like this to show how important women are in our world. That’s what I try to focus on.”

Witherspoon was referring to her newest show, the HBO series Big Little Lies, which she produced and

