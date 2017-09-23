Recap: Tennessee Outlasts UMass 17-13

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee (3-1) edged out UMass (0-5) for a 17-13 win on Saturday in an ugly and uninspired performance.

Neither offense ever had any momentum, especially on offense.

Tennessee’s offense struggled for the entire game. It didn’t matter who the quarterback was, the Vols were inconsistent offensively. Here’s how it happened.

UT went under center on the second play of the game, and John Kelly carried for a gain of eight. The Vols would go three-and-out on their first possession. Marquez Callaway attempted a one handed catch, but Dormady’s throw was just a bit too high. He had time to throw, just sailed it too high on a crossing pattern over the middle.

We did have a Shaq Wiggins sighting on the defensive first drive. He played for the majority of the first half alongside Justin Martin.

For the fifth time this season, Dormady turned the ball over on third down. That gave UMass a good opportunity to take the lead in the first quarter. But the Minutemen never took advantage.

Dormady pulls the ball…and fumbles. Tennessee has just 30 yards on its first two drives. pic.twitter.com/CLlDjZ5QNN — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) September 23, 2017

He would’ve had the first down, …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider