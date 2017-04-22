Recap: Dormady Leads Offense to Orange and White Game Victory

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee only played one half of its spring game due to inclement weather. But Quinten Dormady led the offense to an impressive performance.

The White team defeated the Orange team in the abstract scoring system.

Circle of Life

The game officially got underway with the Circle of Life drill, yet only three points were awarded. Quay Picou got the best of Trey Smith in the opening rep for the Orange team. Ethan Wolf and Jakob Johnson won their respective drills for the White.

Johnson was the only one who definitely won his rep. All of the other reps could have been called draws, but Johnson pushed back Austin Smith well on the final rep to get the last point.

We’re underway from Neyland! Here’s Jakob Johnson getting a point for the white team. pic.twitter.com/ObKLXhrCex — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 22, 2017

In the first quarter, Quinten Dormady lead a perfect first drive, scoring the first touchdown of the game. Dormady was 5-for-5 with 51 yards and this touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings. He finished 10-for-10 with 120 yards and two touchdowns.