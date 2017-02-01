Reba’s Set to Share Her Views Next Week on ABC

ABC/Image Group LA If you wonder what Reba McEntire thinks about the goings-on in the world these days, you’re likely to have a chance to find out next Wednesday.

Reba’s set to share her opinions with the ladies of The View on February 8, as she joins the panel as a co-host on the ABC morning talkfest.

The Country Music Hall of Famer’s stop by The View is the final stop in her promotional tour for her new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, which comes out Friday.

On Monday, Reba visits NBC’s Today show and the syndicated Access Hollywood Live, before appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country